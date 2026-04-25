St. Lucie County Fire District deploys crew to assist with almost 5,000 acre fire in Putnam County

The St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) deployed one brush truck and two personnel as a state resource to assist with ongoing wildfire operations in Putnam County.

The crew is supporting efforts on the Railroad/Crews Road Fire, which has burned 4,743 acres across Clay and Putnam counties and is 70% contained as of the morning of April 25.

SLCFD said in a Facebook post, "When conditions escalate, agencies across the state work together—ensuring resources are in place where they’re needed most".

According to the Florida Forest Service (FFS), overnight crews made good headway on containment line improvements and tackling interior hot spots.

FFS says the day shift will focus heavily on mop-up procedures while monitoring fire activity. Patrolling engines will target prevalent hot spots to limit the possibility of the fire restarting.

Officials noted that the mop-up phase is statistically where most incidents occur. Daily safety briefings have been amplified to ensure crews are working safely.

Although fire activity has slowed, the mop-up phase requires significant equipment to support the mission. The Florida Forest Service is asking the public to avoid the area, if possible, to give firefighters enough room to work safely.