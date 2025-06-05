Rabies alert issued for parts of St. Lucie County after confirmed case of rabies in raccoon

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is issuing a rabies alert after a confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon that was killed in the Fairgreen Crossings area off Southwest Imperial Street on Sunday.

The department is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area and is advising all residents and visitors that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals—including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes—which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment.

The department said those who are exposed to rabies should receive appropriate treatment after exposure.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in St. Lucie County:



Northern boundary: S.W. Fair Isle Road

Southern boundary: Tanforan Boulevard

Eastern boundary: 1-95

Western boundary: S.W. Salvatierra Boulevard

The department of health advises individuals to take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:



Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.



Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Port St. Lucie Animal Control at 772-871-5042.



Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County by calling 772-462-3883.



Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.



Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Port St. Lucie Animal Control at 772-871-5042.



Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County at 772-462-3883.