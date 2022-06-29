PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he crashed a stolen truck before trying to elude authorities.

The incident happened Tuesday just after 5:51 p.m. on the 700 block of NW Sable Street. Port St. Lucie police responded to a call of a stolen truck and trailer containing a Bobcat.

Police say two workers had just finished working, when they were approached by Raphael Cardona on foot. That is when Cardona got into the truck and drove off with the trailer and Bobcat. The workers ran to another car and called 911, while they followed him.

According to police, Cardona got stuck in traffic at the intersection of Bayshore and Prima Vista Boulevards. One of the workers got out of their car and ran next to the stolen truck, while trying to get Cardona to stop. Cardona then swerved the stolen truck into the direction of the worker, prompting the worker to fire his gun twice, striking the vehicle. Cardona was not injured and continued traveling west on St. Lucie West Boulevard.

PSLPD Officers arrested 19 y/o Raphael Cardona of Port St. Lucie for grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer after he stole a truck and trailer, crashed into a vehicle, and ran from Officers. Additional details on our FB. pic.twitter.com/3URMGLrb9j — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) June 29, 2022

Authorities say a sergeant saw Cardona attempting to make a U-turn at St. Lucie West Boulevard and Country Club Drive, when he struck a white Toyota traveling east, which then crashed into a red Hyundai. The trailer rolled over, and Cardona immediately exited the truck and ran from officers.

Police say Cardona ran through a golf course and was finally taken into custody on the 400 block of SW Fairway Landing.

Officers later learned Cardona had walked away from a recovery center and planned on traveling to a relative’s house in the stolen truck.

He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.