New e-bike sharing program comes to Tradition community in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — A new e-bike sharing program has arrived in a Port St. Lucie community.
The e-bike share program will allow residents to pick up an e-bike at Town Square and recharge the bike with conveniently-located charging stations around the community.
Mattamy Homes and Tradition hosted a free event Sunday in Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie to celebrate the launch of the community’s new program.
Community officials said bikes may be ridden throughout Tradition, including the entire T Trail and Tradition Square, then returned at any e-bike station.
