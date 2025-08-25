Neighbors and city leaders express concern about proposed roadway in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV listened to concerns about a proposed corridor in Port St. Lucie.

A two-lane road in the Torino and St. James neighborhoods would create an east and west corridor in the fast-growing city.

City leaders scrap plan for new roadway in Port St. Lucie

The open field where the roadway was proposed has been a sanctuary for neighbor Jeremy Rouse.

“This is all we have left of the original Torino,” said Rouse.

In the 2040-2050 long-term city mobility plan, the area showed a new proposed two-lane road, a northeast bypass, from Glades Cut Off to Oleander Avenue.

“We enjoy the peace, the nature,” said Rouse. “This street cutting through would honestly just destroy that for us, and destroy what we call home.”

The city’s mobility plan is a long-term comprehensive strategy that identifies future transportation needs in the city.

This corridor was one of many proposed roadways, but the city said the plans are not solidified.

On Monday, city leaders held a public workshop for the mobility plan—sharing their concerns about the potential new bypass.

Councilwoman Stephanie Morgan said the roadway could cause home values to plummet.

“To dissect a community is hard to fathom,” said Morgan.

Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo said she doesn't want a corridor there, but the city still needs to find solutions for the increase of traffic.

“We have to find an east-west connection,” said Caraballo. “But just not there.”

City council unanimously decided to scrap the corridor entirely.

Neighbors embraced inside the chambers, thankful their voices were heard.

“This is home for me,” said Rouse. “It's all I have left in Torino.”

