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Child hospitalized after multi-car crash involving school bus in Port St. Lucie

14 children were on the bus when the crash happened at Southeast Lyngate Drive at Southeast Elkhart Terrace, Port St. Lucie police say
Port St. Lucie police sergeant car
Port St. Lucie police
Port St. Lucie police sergeant car
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PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a multi-car crash involving a school bus carrying 14 children.

The crash happened Friday just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast Lyngate Drive at Southeast Elkhart Terrace.

Police said the school bus was stopped, with another car directly behind it, when a third car failed to stop, striking the rear car and pushing it into the bus. One child was transported to a local hospital for neck pain.

The remaining children were transferred to another bus and safely taken to their school.

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