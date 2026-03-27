Child hospitalized after multi-car crash involving school bus in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a multi-car crash involving a school bus carrying 14 children.

The crash happened Friday just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast Lyngate Drive at Southeast Elkhart Terrace.

Police said the school bus was stopped, with another car directly behind it, when a third car failed to stop, striking the rear car and pushing it into the bus. One child was transported to a local hospital for neck pain.

The remaining children were transferred to another bus and safely taken to their school.