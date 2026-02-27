Man arrested in fatal crash in Port St. Lucie after months-long investigation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department said it has made an arrest in a fatal crash after a months-long investigation.

Marc Swantic, 42, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred last year on October 31 on Southeast Crosstown Parkway and Southeast Sandia Drive, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Victor Santiago was riding a motorized scooter in a marked crosswalk at around 5:45 a.m., when he was struck and killed by a black Mercedes-Benz driven by Swantic.

Data from the car's electronic data recorder (EDR) showed that Swantic was actively accelerating in the moments before the deadly collision. The car went from 59 mph at 5 seconds before impact at 72 mph in a posted 45 mph zone, the affidavit said. The data also showed that the gas pedal was pressed as high as 98% during this period.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement's blood toxicology results received on Jan. 30 showed the following substances in Swantic's blood at the time of the crash:



Methadone

Alprazolam

Diazepam

Nordiazepam

A certified drug recognition evaluator concluded Swantic was under the influence of a combination of "a CNS stimulant and a narcotic analgesic" and was not safe to drive, the affidavit said.

During a court-authorized search of Swantic's car on Nov. 3, 2025, investigators said they found a locked box in the trunk containing multiple prescription-strength medications, including 13 doses of methadone (one empty), bottles of clonazepam, omeprazole, propranolol hydrochloride, alprazolam, and clonidine HCL. A case of Narcan was also found in the trunk.

Based on the evidence collected, police determined that Swantic "intentionally and willfully" drove a car in a "reckless manner" that resulted in the death of Santiago.

Swantic faces numerous charges, including vehicle manslaughter and DUI manslaughter.