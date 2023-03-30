2 teens arrested after burglary at Mets' ballpark in Port St. Lucie

Two teens were arrested in connection to a burglary of about $11,000 worth of New York Mets merchandise items from Clover Park early Saturday, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The break-in occurred at the spring training facility for the New York Mets and home stadium of the St. Lucie Mets.
Arrested late that night were a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie. Their charges include burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.
A baseball bat was used to break into the stadium around 2 a.m. and they left at 4:49 a.m.
An employee arrived at the park around 7 a.m. and found glass on the door of the entrance broken.
Surveillance video was obtained in the investigation.
They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce for processing.
Posted at 12:59 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 00:59:41-04
