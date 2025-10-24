Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old arrested by Port St. Lucie police after rock thrown at ICE vehicle window 

Police say 19-year-old Pasqual Velasquez Martin, of Stuart, picked up a landscaping rock and threw it after his father was arrested by federal agents
Police say 19-year-old Pasqual Velasquez Martin of Stuart picked up a landscaping rock and threw it at an occupied ICE vehicle.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a 19-year-old man was arrested after he picked up a landscaping rock and threw it at the rear window of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle, shattering it.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m. at the Wawa located at 10308 SW Village Pkwy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the federal agents was driving through the parking lot of the Wawa after they had arrested the father of 19-year-old Pasqual Velasquez Martin, when the teen picked up a landscaping rock from the north side of the parking lot and threw it at the occupied ICE vehicle.

Velasquez Martin, of Stuart, then left the parking lot, but was quickly located by federal agents between the nearby MD Now and PDQ restaurant, police said.

According to police, a witness to the crime confirmed that Velasquez Martin threw the rock, shattering the vehicle’s window. No federal agents were injured in the attack.

The teen was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail, where he is being held on $25,000 bond.

Velasquez Martin faces one count of throwing a deadly Missile into an occupied vehicle, which is a second-degree felony.

