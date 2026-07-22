P1 Motor Club bringing private racetrack resort community to St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A new private racetrack resort community is under construction in St. Lucie County, replacing fairways with racing circuits and welcoming its first drivers this fall.

P1 Motor Club is being built on 650 acres off Okeechobee Road, featuring 10 miles of racing circuits designed for street cars, race cars and go-karts.

WATCH BELOW: Inside P1 Motor Club: St. Lucie County's new racetrack resort

Inside P1 Motor Club: St. Lucie County's new racetrack resort

"Think of a high-end golf resort," said Chris DuPlessis, Director of Fun for P1 Motor Club. "Instead of a golf course, you've got a racetrack."

The club is designed for drivers of all ages and skill levels.

"We get kids as young as 8 years old driving go-karts, all the way up to you know, grandpa comes and still drives on track in his car, so it's a family club," DuPlessis said.

The first track under construction is the 3-mile Treasure Coast Track, set to open in October. Over the next six months, crews will continue work on additional circuits, including the flagship 4.5-mile P1 International Circuit.

Membership comes with a $192,000 initiation fee and $12,000 in yearly dues. The club already has 260 members.

Construction on a clubhouse and homes for up to 125 residents is scheduled to begin in 2027. The development will also include condos and customizable garages with living spaces situated directly along the tracks.

Despite the scale of the project, developers say they want to preserve the character of the region by planting trees, creating lakes, and incorporating natural landscaping throughout the property.

"It'll feel like it's been a racetrack here for 100 years," DuPlessis said. "It's like we're building a city, and if you couldn't tell, we're quite excited about it."

P1 Motor Club is expected to be fully completed by 2028.

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