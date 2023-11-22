Watch Now
House fire in Port St. Lucie impacts 4 people

House fire in Port St. Lucie. Drone footage by Braidon Smith. footage.
House fire in Port St. Lucie. Nov. 22, 2023.png
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 18:57:42-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Four people were impacted by a house fire that apparently started in the garage due to fireworks on Wednesday, according to St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

Before noon Wednesday, fire personnel responded to the fire on Southeast Morningside Boulevard in the Sandpiper Bay neighborhood.

The American Red Cross helped coordinate aid to four people, including two children.

Drone footage shows house fire in Port St. Lucie

The fire is under investigation.

Braiden Smith provided video recorded by a drone to WPTV.

