Free housing law clinic to be held in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A free housing law clinic will be held for tenets in St. Lucie County next month.

The clinic will be held on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

This informational event is for tenants who have questions about the eviction process or potential housing discrimination.

Reservations are not required.

Residents who would like to meet with representatives from the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County should bring all documents that may be important for review, including any court documents, notices from landlords, current lease agreement, proof of payments, among other documents.

This clinic is in partnership with St. Lucie County’s Housing Division and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.