Cold weather shelter to open in St. Lucie County ahead cold front

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A cold weather shelter will be available this weekend in St. Lucie County as the temperature is expected to drop below 40 degrees again Sunday night into Monday morning.

The emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym is scheduled to open on Sunday at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Monday.

For individuals who need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will have free vehicles providing transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Residents should bring pets inside overnight during these cold evenings. St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety staff is reminding residents that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the temperature.