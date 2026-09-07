All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed in St. Lucie County after fatal box truck crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County following a crash that killed a 66-year-old Miami man Monday morning.

Traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at mile marker 152 due to the fatal crash near mile marker 166 in the Fort Pierce area. Drivers traveling north on the Turnpike should expect delays in the area while the roadway remains closed.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the 66-year-old man was driving a 2027 Freightliner M2 box truck north in the outside lane when, for reasons still under investigation, the truck partially entered the outside paved shoulder.

The truck then re-entered the travel lanes and overturned before hitting a guardrail along the outside shoulder. The truck came to rest on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:43 a.m. His identity has not been released, but FHP said his next of kin has been notified.

A 31-year-old Miami man who was a passenger in the truck was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. He was listed in stable condition.

FHP's Traffic Homicide Investigation is ongoing.

