2 men arrested after fleeing deputies, other agencies in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Several agencies helped arrest two man after fleeing and eluding St. Lucie County deputies after a traffic stop, the agency said Monday.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies, with assistance from its aviation K-9 units as well as Florida Highway Patrol, Port St. Lucie Police Department and inspectors from the United States Postal Inspection Service apprehended two 19-year-olds from Port St. Lucie: Bernard Jerome Davis and Jalen Dennis Elliott, according to a Facebook post that included video from its helicopter.

They were traveling in a vehicle previously identified as a suspect vehicle in a strong-armed robbery of a postal carrier in Miami-Dade County. One suspect bailed from the vehicle at Cashmere Boulevard and St. Lucie West Blvd., where deputies quickly took him into custody.

Deputies took the other suspect into custody after he backed into a driveway southeast of Crosstown Parkway and Bayshore Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, the sheriff's office said.

"This is a prime example of law enforcement working across jurisdictional lines to ensure our public’s safety," Sheriff Ken Mascara said. “Hopefully, these two will think long and hard before breaking any laws again.”

In addition to fleeing and eluding law enforcement, Davis was faces a charge of marijuana possession.

Both suspects were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and held on a federal hold pending the outcome of a United States Postal Inspection Service investigation.

