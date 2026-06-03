12 kids from Make-A-Wish Foundation sworn in at St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Our young local heroes were honored by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Twelve kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation were sworn in as junior deputies by Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

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Make-A-Wish Foundation kids sworn in as junior deputies in St. Lucie County

"This is one of the greatest days in my career,” Del Toro said.

WPTV spoke to Melissa Nyack, the mother of two newest junior deputies, Mia and Daryl. In 2023, Mia was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a blood disorder.

She needed a bone marrow transplant and her twin brother, Daryl, donated his to save his sister's life. Melissa Nyack said her son was in a wheelchair and endured a lot of pain. Mia said she was thankful for her brother.

"I was scared, but then he made me feel safe," said Mia Nyack.

On Wednesday, the junior deputies saw what law enforcement is all about. They received badges, toured the sheriffs office, saw the helicopter, SWAT team and K-9 demonstrations.

WPTV also spoke to Charity Deleon, mother of junior deputy Tobias. In 2022, Deleon said Tobias was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Tyler Hatfield/WPTV

"Things that don't normally happen to a child happened to him,” said Deleon. “We even lost him at one point, and they were able to bring him back, and he miraculously recovered.”

Deleon said she is grateful her local heroes made her hero feel special.

"Thank you for making the time and the energy to welcome our children into the community, and to remind them that they're important,” said Deleon.

But Sheriff Del Toro said these heroes, left an imprint on them.

"You made our wish come true,” said Del Toro.