1,000 motorcyclists participate in annual St. Lucie County Toy Run

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — More than 1,000 motorcyclists participated in the annual St. Lucie County Toy Run on Sunday morning.

The even began at 11 a.m. from the Fort Pierce Farmers Market on South U.S. Highway 1 and ended at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds.

Fort Pierce Police Department/Twitter Toy run in St. Lucie County.



Participants and non-riders contributed toys to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Police Athletic League, which will be distributed to local children in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County.

“I just want to say thank you for making Christmas dreams come true for so many people who doubted that they would have a true Christmas,” Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said. “Christmas is from the heart. It’s not where they live. It is about the heart of you sharing your love to people that you don’t know. So thank you for making this a great Christmas.”

At the St. Lucie County Fair Grounds there were antique cars.