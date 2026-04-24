Okeechobee County teacher arrested for 'inappropriate' relationship with student

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Okeechobee County teacher was arrested after investigators discovered an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student, the sheriff's office said.

Laike Ikavis McNeil, 36, faces charges of an authority figure engaging in a romantic relationship with a student and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said they began the investigation on March 2 after discovering concerning communication between McNeil and an incarcerated 18-year-old female student. Investigators found the communication through monitored electronic visitation at the Okeechobee County Jail. McNeil communicated with the student and provided financial assistance to her inmate account.

Evidence showed ongoing contact between McNeil and the student across multiple platforms, both during and after the student’s time within the school system, deputies said. Investigators said they identified patterns of communication extending beyond a "professional" or "educational" relationship.

The sheriff's office said search warrants for digital devices and associated accounts showed the nature and extent of the relationship. Deputies said technical data supported findings that McNeil engaged in unlawful conduct, while in a position of authority, and indicated a pattern of behavior consistent with "grooming" and the development of an "inappropriate personal relationship."

The Okeechobee County School District issued the following statement regarding McNeil's arrest:

Okeechobee County Schools is aware that a teacher employed by the District was recently arrested.

The employee was reassigned to a position that does involve contact with students as soon as the District became aware of allegations. In addition, prior to the arrest, the employee's contract had already been non-renewed for the 2026-27 school year.



The safety of students and staff remains the District's top priority. Because this matter is currently under investigation, Okeechobee County Schools cannot provide additional information or comment at this time.



Any inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone with additional information, or anyone who believes they may be a victim, to contact School Resource Unit Sgt. Christina Torres at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.