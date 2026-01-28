Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office warns residents about phone scam targeting locals

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a growing phone scam where criminals impersonate law enforcement officers to extort money from victims.

The latest incident involved a local woman who received a call from someone claiming to represent the Sheriff's Office. The caller told her she had a federal warrant for failure to appear in court and needed to take immediate action to avoid arrest.

To sound convincing, the scammer provided fake case numbers that did not correspond to any records at the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect directed the woman to send money using a Bitcoin or cryptocurrency machine at a nearby gas station. She became suspicious before making any payment and contacted law enforcement to report the scam attempt.

The Sheriff's Office reminds the community that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone, request funds through Bitcoin machines, gift cards, wire transfers, or prepaid cards, or threaten immediate arrest without proper legal documentation and due process.

Court-related matters are always handled through official written notices and in-person proceedings.

"This type of scam preys on fear and confusion," the Sheriff's Office said. "By staying informed and calling us before you act, you can help stop these criminals in their tracks."

Authorities urge residents who receive suspicious calls to hang up immediately and call the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office directly using a verified phone number.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized should report the incident so deputies can investigate and work to protect other potential victims.

