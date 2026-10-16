Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help on homicide suspect's movements before arrest

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in gathering additional information regarding the movements of homicide suspect Earl Douglas Wadlington III prior to his arrest.

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Wadlington was arrested early Thursday morning in Indian River County following an early-morning deputy chase. Deputies said a welfare check on 88-year-old Paul Eugene Baker, an Okeechobee County veteran, led to the discovery of his death and the arrest of Wadlington, the victim's grandson.

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Deputies are asking anyone who may have encountered Wadlington, observed him, or has information regarding his whereabouts between Sunday, Oct. 11, and his arrest in Indian River County on Thursday, Oct. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., to please come forward. Authorities said they are particularly interested in any sightings or interactions in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties during this timeframe.

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Photographs show Wadlington on the day he left Okeechobee and at the time of his arrest, deputies said, and they want the community to pay special attention to the noticeable change in his hairstyle and overall appearance.

Deputies said even the smallest detail could help investigators establish a more complete timeline of his movements.

Anyone who saw Wadlington, spoke with him, or have any information that may assist in their investigation, please contact Senior Detective Ashley Rojas with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office at 863-763-3117 Ext 5108.