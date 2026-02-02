Okeechobee County implements burn ban due to dry conditions

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County has implemented a county-wide burn ban due to escalating fire risks from current drought conditions, officials announced.

Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Earl Wooten made the decision in consultation with the Florida Forest Service as vegetation moisture levels reach critically low points, according to a post on Facebook.

"The drought conditions we're experiencing have created a dangerous situation across Okeechobee County," Wooten said in the post on Facebook. "We're seeing vegetation moisture levels at critically low points, and one spark could ignite a devastating wildfire. This ban isn't just a precaution—it's essential to protect lives and property."

The burn ban prohibits burning yard waste, campfires, bonfires, and any outdoor burning, including burning in burn barrels. Fireworks are also restricted unless expressly permitted by the fire chief. Burning permitted by the Florida Forest Service is exempt from this ban.

"I know this impacts traditional outdoor activities, but the risk is simply too high right now," Wooten said in the post to Facebook. "We're working closely with the Florida Forest Service to continue to monitor the situation. People can still grill and cook outside safely—just use proper equipment and keep water nearby. But any open burning could quickly spiral out of control."

The burn ban was implemented Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice. Violators may face fines up to $500 or up to 60 days in county jail, or both.

For more information, contact Okeechobee County Fire Rescue at (863) 763-5544.