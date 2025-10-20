Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okeechobee County, homicide investigation underway

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead inside his vehicle early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a trailer park near Bill's Mini-Mart at around 3 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man inside a car. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Santos Gaucin of Okeechobe dead inside his car.

A resident of the trailer park told deputies they discovered Gaucin unresponsive and bleeding after he crashed his vehicle.

Evidence around and inside the car indicates that Gaucin suffered a gunshot would and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No information about a suspect has been released. People with any information are urged to contact the sheriff's office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.