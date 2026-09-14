Let's Hear It: WPTV heading to Okeechobee County to hear from you

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — WPTV is bringing Let's Hear It to Okeechobee County this week, and we want to hear from you.

Our team will be at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th St. in Okeechobee, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

We want to connect with you in person and hear about the stories that matter most to you. Whether you're dealing with a problem that needs answers or there's an issue affecting your community that deserves attention, we want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

Can't make it Thursday? We still want to hear from you. While we hold monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups across our community, we know not everyone is able to attend in person.

You can reach the WPTV Let's Hear It team anytime by emailing LetsHearIt@wptv.com.