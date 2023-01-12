Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.

Once complete, the site will bring several acres of agriculture learning to Martin County. It will also house areas for equestrian, live stock arenas, and a motorcross course.

One of the areas will focus on Agland. The section is an area to learn about sustainable agriculture and showcase technology that will one day be used in our area.

"In Florida, you have predators, you have animals that eat your crops, you have weather issues, and all kinds of challenges," Jay Spicer, the executive director of the Martin County Fair Association said. "To move into the new technologies, where a lot of it's either in a greenhouse or indoors in a vertical farm setting, and it's protected. Those crops will not only propagate quicker, but they're cleaner, and they're bigger, and they don't need all the chemicals and things that are having necessary for fields."

The Treasure Coast Agriplex will also focus on education and teaching students about the different careers in agriculture.

"Children are the future. They have to learn how to fend for themselves and how to grow for themselves," Spicer said. "We have a educational program for field trips. We have 21 Different ag ventures, for kids to come and experience class by class."

The site is on Citrus Boulevard in Indiantown near the Indiantown Airport and the new Indiantown High School. Trees are being cleared for the project but the non-profit is still looking for donations to fund the entire project. You can donate by clicking here.

Spicer hopes to open the facility in 2024.