VIDEO: Traffic stops for heard of cows crossing Martin County roadway

Martin County Cows
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Martin County Cows
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said its Agricultural Deputies assisted local ranchers with a cattle crossing along Pratt Whitney Road, helping ensure the safety of both the herd and nearby drivers.

In a social media post, the agency highlighted how agriculture remains a cornerstone of the county’s identity.

“Agriculture runs deep in Martin County’s roots, and our deputies are proud to support the hardworking men and women who keep this tradition alive,” the sheriff’s office wrote.The department shared video of the crossing, showing deputies stopping traffic as dozens of cattle safely made their way across the road.

