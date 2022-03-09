Man struck by car at Martin County convenience store, asks if beer is OK

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Authorities said a man is expected to recover after a car smashed through the front doors of a Martin County convenience store and violently hit him.

While video of the crash is dramatic, the victim was in good spirits and concerned about his beer afterward, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

WATCH VIDEO OF CRASH:

Man struck by car in Martin County, asks if beer is OK

The crash happened Tuesday night at the Plantation Pantry, located at 650 Northeast Ocean Boulevard on Hutchinson Island.

The sheriff's office said a 21-year-old woman driving an SUV meant to hit the brake, but missed, and smashed through the glass doors of the store.

The vehicle forcefully struck a man, sending him flying through the air.

Calling this "just short of a miracle," the sheriff's office said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face and is expected to recover.

"While first responders tended to the victim, he was talking and remained in unusually good spirits, asking deputies if his beer he just purchased was OK," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver will likely be cited for careless driving.