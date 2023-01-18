Suspicious incident at Hope Rural School leads to district-wide lockout in Martin County

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A suspicious incident at an Indiantown school has led to a lockout at all Martin County public schools.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the Martin County School District has instituted a lockout at all campuses as a precaution.

A Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Hope Rural School reported seeing an unidentified male jump the fence while holding a rifle. He saw the teacher and fled in a gray Dodge Durango.

Detectives said they have information about the SUV and are investigating who was driving it and why he was at the school.

The lockout – which means nobody is allowed to enter or leave the school buildings – is precautionary, but dismissal times are expected to remain the same.