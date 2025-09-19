Puppy and kitten scam targeting Martin County residents, sheriff's office says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively investigating a series of puppy and kitten adoption scams circulating on Facebook and other online platforms.

Deputies said they have identified at least six victims who paid deposits for animals that were never delivered.

According to detectives, Facebook pages advertising “(breed) puppies/kittens for rehoming and adoption" are created using photos from legitimate breeders, or public profiles, to make the pages appear real.

The accounts are usually new and often post multiple times on the same date, deputies said, and victims are asked to send money up front, then pressured with additional “fees” for transport, boarding, or veterinary care.

In some cases, they threaten that the animal will be euthanized if the money is not sent.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office advises those interested in buying or adopting an animal to do the following:

• Research breeders, shelters, or rescue groups thoroughly before sending money.

• Be cautious of new social media pages with little activity or identical posting dates.

• Because a pet is such a large investment, always ask to see the animal in person and meet the breeder before making any payments. If the seller refuses or makes excuses, consider it a red flag and do not move forward.

• Never send payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or peer-to-peer apps to people you do not know.

