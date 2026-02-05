Nurseries in Martin County prepare for another night of low temperatures

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Our temperatures are dropping again tonight. This is after major frost from this weekend, which damaged many plants in our area.

I listened to local nurseries in Martin County that are preparing to deal with even more cold and I checked in with nurseries in Palm City as our Treasure Coast.

Staff said they already had to deal with plant loss from record low temperatures last weekend. Now we're learning how they plan to deal with another potential frost Thursday night into Friday morning.

I listened to Ian Pinder at Pinder's Nursery, who said they didn't lose too many of their plants, only around a couple hundred to 1,000 out of 50,000 to 100,000 plants.

Even still, Pinder said each one they lose is more out of their bottom line.

"Every pot that dies is potential sales that you're missing out on. And a lot of the inputs have already been made. You've already planted the seeds or the cuttings, you already bought the pot, the soil, the labor there to grow it," Pinder said. "So if it dies, you're losing out on a lot more than just that plant. It's everything that goes into it leading up to that."

For those looking to replace damaged plants, Ian recommended waiting until it warms up this weekend to replant any annuals.

For more tropical hedge material, he said to wait until March when we're clear of any frost.