Martin County to begin spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday

Spraying will take place between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 19, 2022
STUART, Fla.  — Martin County is planning to begin spraying for mosquitoes by aircraft Wednesday night.

Martin County Mosquito Control has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission to reduce adult mosquito populations.

The applications will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

spray zones Martin County 10192022
Mosquito Spray Zones E4, F3, G2-G5, I1, I3, and I4.

Approximately 58,000 acres in western Martin County will be treated.

The aerial mission may continue until all scheduled areas have been sprayed.

For questions call Mosquito Control at 772-419-6974.

To locate spray zone maps and sign up for notifications for mosquito spraying, click here.

