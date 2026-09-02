Tiger Woods avoids DUI conviction as state attorney cites insufficient impairment evidence

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) — Martin County State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl held a rare press conference Wednesday to address the public scrutiny surrounding Tiger Woods' plea agreement in his DUI case, defending his office's handling of the high-profile prosecution while acknowledging the unique challenges it presented.

Woods appeared in Martin County Court Wednesday morning where he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test in connection with his March 27 rollover crash on Jupiter Island. He was sentenced to a $1,000 fine for reckless driving, a $500 fine for the refusal charge, and an additional fine for careless driving. His license was suspended for five years.

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SAO press conference on Tiger Woods plea deal

Bakkedahl, who has served as state attorney since 2021, said he felt compelled to explain the plea negotiations publicly due to the intense scrutiny the case has received.

"I'm not here today to defend how I disposed of Mr. Woods' case," Bakkedahl said. "I make decisions based upon my oath, my ethical responsibility, and my personal morals."

The State Attorney outlined the prosecution's challenges in proving Woods was impaired by hydrocodone, a controlled substance he admitted to taking. Two toxicologists consulted by both the prosecution and defense concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove impairment, particularly given Woods' documented tolerance to the medication due to long-term use following multiple back surgeries.

"Both toxicologists reviewing the information and evidence provided to them were of the opinion that there was insufficient proof of his impairment," Bakkedahl explained. "I don't make the facts. I accept them as they are brought to me of his impairment."

The toxicologists examined police reports, deputy descriptions of Woods' behavior, body camera videos, and pharmacy records. They found no signs of impairment that would warrant prosecution under the legal standard required for controlled substance DUI cases.

The case was further complicated by Woods' refusal to provide a urine sample at the scene, which constituted a separate criminal offense. Bakkedahl described the plea negotiations as "mutually assured destruction," noting that while his office was confident they could prove the refusal charge, other evidence challenges made the DUI prosecution uncertain.

Bakkedahl noted that if Woods had been convicted on the original charges, he could have faced up to one year in county jail for the reckless driving second offense and 60 days for the refusal charge. Instead, prosecutors amended the information to drop the DUI charge and file the reckless driving charge.

Woods' attorney was praised by Bakkedahl for his cooperation throughout the investigation, including providing access to Woods' vehicle for examination of its event data recorder and keeping prosecutors informed of Woods' activities.

The March crash occurred when Woods, driving his Range Rover at high speed, attempted to overtake a pickup truck hauling pressure-cleaning equipment. He clipped the trailer, causing his SUV to flip onto its side. Neither driver was injured.

This marks Woods' second DUI-related legal issue in Florida. In 2017, he was arrested in Palm Beach County and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving as part of a plea deal.

When asked about public criticism of the plea deal, Bakkedahl was defiant.

"I don't care. I did what I think is right. I'm elected to do what I think is right," Bakkedahl said. "And if the citizens of this circuit don't agree with me, they have the full power and authority to remove me from office."

Bakkedahl concluded the press conference by sending a direct message to Woods—

"Of all the people in the world who should not get behind the wheel of a car, it's the gentleman who is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet," Bakkedahl said.

The State Attorney said his office would not be commenting further on the case, as he returns to "the people's business."