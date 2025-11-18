Martin County Sheriff's Office warns about increase in counterfeit $20 bills

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There has been an "alarming" increase in the circulation of counterfeit money in Martin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) posted a warning to residents and businesses, saying that they're seeing a recent increase in counterfeit $20 bills.

They say local businesses have already been impacted by the fake bills, and that they can be "extremely difficult to detect at first glance."

They ask business owners to verify bills before a customer leaves, as "Suspects have taken the cash and quickly exited the store before the clerk tested the bill and determined it was fake."

MCSO provided the following tips for spotting counterfeit bills:



Check for color-shifting ink. Tilt the bill and look for the number “20” in the lower right corner to shift color.

Feel the texture. Genuine currency has raised printing and a distinctive paper feel.

Look for the security thread. A real $20 bill has a visible embedded strip that glows green under UV light.

Use a counterfeit detection pen when possible, especially in busy retail settings.

Compare suspicious bills to a known genuine bill of the same denomination.

Trust your instincts. If something feels off about the look, texture, or printing quality, don’t accept the bill.

If you think you or your business encountered the counterfeit bills, contact the sheriff's office.