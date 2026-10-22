Martin County parents win push for school zone outside Citrus Grove Elementary

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County parents are celebrating a victory in a long battle to improve safety around their children's school.

Citrus Grove Elementary School parents say the 45 mph speed limit outside the school puts their children's safety in jeopardy. They say a recently approved school zone is the first step to making Newfield Parkway a safer place for children who walk to school.

On Southwest Newfield Parkway, morning and afternoon traffic is an obstacle for young students.

"It scares me," parent Kendall George said. "These cars are driving 45 miles an hour plus."

Kendall is among the many families who live in the Canopy Creek community across the street from Citrus Grove Elementary, so their children walk to school.

Kelly Ribaudo, the PTA president and Martin County PTA Advocacy Chair, told WPTV she's spent the last five years asking the county to put in a school zone.

"We've had so many near misses with the kids just from people not paying attention," Ribaudo said. "Everyone has a right to a free and public education and they should be safe getting there. Our main priority should be the kids not the traffic."

At the previous Martin County Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously answered their call.

"Whatever the number is there is no price to someone getting hurt," Martin County Commissioner Edward Ciampi said. "You will absolutely get a school zone."

School Principal Rose Rynca told WPTV the need is greater than ever, with enrollment growing as new communities pop up in the area.

"The amount of students crossing Newfield Parkway has definitely increased," Rynca said. "This speed zone is going to really really improve the safety of students."

"It's letting drivers know that, hey there's a school here, there's children crossing, and we have to slow down," George said.

WPTV's Cassandra Garcia followed up with the county on Thursday to find out the timeline for adding a school zone on SW Newfield Parkway. In a statement they said:

"Implementation of the school zone is estimated to take 6 to 9 months. The process includes retaining a consultant to complete the design, coordinating utilities, procuring materials, and completing construction. Work includes installing new school zone flashers with concrete footings, installing and relocating signs, and applying pavement markings. The County is currently preparing a task order for the design."

In the meantime, these parents are asking drivers to be cautious.

"Slow down if you see a school — even if there's not a school zone sign, slow down," Ribaudo said.

With a school zone on the horizon, these parents said the next step is getting better street lighting.

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