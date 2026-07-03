Martin County maritime teams on standby as Fourth of July boaters hit the water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boaters are hitting the waterways here across Florida to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to Treasure Coast boaters who are taking extra precautions on the water and heard what experts recommend you do before setting sail to celebrate.

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Boating experts offer July Fourth safety tips

We met boaters like Brendan and Ashley Shannon, who were launching off the ramps on Friday at Sandsprit Park in Martin County with their young daughter and puppy.

The Shannons said safety is top of mind when hitting the water.

Lt. Brett Harry with Martin County Maritime Response Unit said they're expecting hundreds of boaters to be on the water celebrating this weekend.

His team will have two boats with medics on standby in Martin County in the north and south.

"We're just out there to mitigate anybody that needs help, whether it's something as simple as a stubbed toe to anything cardiac related, or potential spinal injuries, or anything like that," Harry said.

Harry said he wants boaters to do their part by keeping their eyes on the water, having a designated driver, and pack life vests, whistles and flotation devices.

"Just have fun and be safe," Harry said.