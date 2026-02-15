Martin County man arrested after firing shots into neighbor’s home, striking horse

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he fired multiple rounds into a neighbor’s home while attempting to practice with his new firearm, striking a horse on the property.

Investigators said Felipe Pascual-Andres, 28, was practicing target shooting in his backyard off SE Solerno Road when three rounds missed the target.

One bullet went through a door and wall of a neighboring home, another landed on the back porch, and a third struck a horse, deputies said.

MCSO Horse struck by stray bullet

Pascual-Andres was taken to Martin County Jail and charged with shooting into a dwelling. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The horse is expected to survive.