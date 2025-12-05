Martin County increases DUI enforcement after 6 crashes involving impaired drivers in 1 month

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is stepping up DUI enforcement during the holiday season after six crashes involving impaired drivers occurred in just the last month.

Sheriff John Budensiek announced the increased patrols as part of "Operation: Hold Your Eggnog," aimed at keeping roads safe during the festive season.

"We don't want them celebrating the holidays at a funeral home, which we've seen in the past," Budensiek said.

The sheriff made it clear that deputies will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the holidays.

"If you drive drunk this Christmas season, this holiday season, and we find you, we're going to arrest you," Budensiek said.

In November, deputies made 33 DUI arrests along with six crashes. The situation has become more serious in recent weeks.

"In the last week and a half, we've had two fatalities that look like their result of a DUI crash," Budensiek said.

This year, there have been 120 crashes involving impaired drivers in Martin County. Budensiek said drivers tend to let their guard down around the holidays despite years of education about the dangers.

"After all these years of education, starting in grade school all the way through high school, we've educated, and we still have people out there driving intoxicated," Budensiek said.

To keep roads safe, deputies will increase patrols in areas known for DUIs, including U.S. Highway 1, downtown Stuart, Kanner Highway and A1A.

Melanie Trewyn, who founded the group Remember for Change in honor of her daughter who was killed by a drunk driver, supports the initiative. The organization's mission is to reduce underage drinking and impaired driving to save lives.

"This is a festive time of year, so it's a wonderful initiative," Trewyn said.

She emphasized that impaired drivers don't just put themselves at risk.

"Maybe they are not going to be the one that ones that are permanently injured or killed, but it often is their passengers, and often it's the other people on the road," Trewyn said.

Budensiek advised people to plan ahead and use available transportation options.

"In the modern era, with all the options out there for ride, it's so convenient, you have no excuse to be out there getting behind the wheel with one or two drinks under you," Budensiek said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.