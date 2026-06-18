Martin County Fire Rescue battles roof fire at Jensen Beach Dillard's store

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Multiple Martin County Fire Rescue units are battling a roof fire at the Dillard's department store in Jensen Beach.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the fire appears to have started on the west side of the mall near Dillard's, and looked to be caused by possible electrical issues or lightning.

This story is developing. Additional details will be added as they become available.

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