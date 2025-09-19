Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Man wanted on sexual battery charges on a child found at DuPuis Park in Martin County

Joseph Windfelder, 39, will be extradited back to North Carolina to face the charges and begin serving his life sentence
549259146_1216736970487991_6433976824357217132_n.jpg
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Sex offender Joseph Windfelder arrested in Martin County on Sept. 19, 2025 after evading authorities in North Carolina.
549259146_1216736970487991_6433976824357217132_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old man wanted in Forsyth County, North Carolina on charges of sexual battery of a 6-year-old child was arrested in Martin County on Friday, deputies said.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office found Joseph Windfelder, also known as "Jaws," this morning at John G. and Susan H. DuPuis Jr. Wildlife and Environmental Area, after he evaded authorities in North Carolina, the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, Windfelder was also wanted for failure to appear on a life sentence related to that crime.

He will be extradited back to North Carolina to face the charges and begin serving his life sentence, deputies said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening