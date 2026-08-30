Man injured in lightning strike on boat near Sandsprit Park in Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hurt when lightning struck the boat he was on near Sandsprit Park in Stuart, according to Martin County Fire Rescue and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Martin County Fire Rescue units and Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just before 1 p.m. Saturday to the 3400 block of Southeast St. Lucie Boulevard.

Three people were aboard the boat trolling about 6 miles offshore when lightning struck the outrigger and disintegrated the rod. One man told paramedics he felt the lightning strike hit his head. He was conscious and alert when paramedics transported him to the hospital by ground with minor injuries.

The other 2 passengers aboard reported minor injuries and refused transport.

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