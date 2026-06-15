Man dies in Martin County vehicle fire; cause under investigation

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal vehicle fire that initially appeared to be the result of a crash is now being investigated as a possible accidental ignition, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, just after 9 p.m., deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fully engulfed vehicle off the side of the road near Citrus Boulevard and Pineapple Court.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver deceased inside the vehicle. The individual was burned beyond recognition.

The incident was initially treated as a traffic crash-related fire. However, after further investigation at the scene, detectives ruled out a collision as the cause, prompting the involvement of the agency's Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators now believe the fire may have started when the truck's exhaust ignited dry grass beneath the vehicle. For reasons still unknown, the driver was unable to escape the burning truck.

Detectives believe they have tentatively identified the victim and have been in contact with family members. However, due to the condition of the remains, a positive identification cannot be made until DNA testing is completed. Those results are expected to take several weeks.

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