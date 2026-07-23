Man arrested for stealing $60,000 in GPS units from boats across Martin County, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After a month-long investigation into a string of vessel burglaries across Martin County, deputies said the Martin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division Detectives arrested 29-year-old Robert Esposito of Miami.

According to deputies, throughout the month of July, Esposito targeted boats from Stuart to Hobe Sound, stealing approximately $60,000 worth of Garmin GPS units during a crime spree that impacted numerous boat owners.

Esposito is facing numerous charges, including 10 counts of grand theft, 8 counts of burglary to a vessel and 8 counts of traveling across county lines to commit a burglary, deputies said.

More charges are expected pending further investigation.

Esposito is currently being held in Miami on $540,000 bond.