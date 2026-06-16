Man arrested after dead dog, starving dogs found infested with fleas at property, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A property owner faces five counts of animal cruelty after investigators found dogs in severe states of neglect, including one dead, at a tree farm on Connors Highway, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Arreaga, 34, identified as the manager of the property at 16000 block of Southwest Connors Highway, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for five counts of animal cruelty.

The investigation began June 2 when a community outreach manager contacted deputies after receiving an anonymous news tip that included photographs allegedly showing deceased dogs on the property, a field case report said.

On June 4, law enforcement responded to the property to investigate.

What investigators found

Upon entering through an open gate, law enforcement observed homemade enclosures matching those in the photographs provided by the anonymous tip, deputies said.

Near the front of the residence, investigators found a loose reddish-brown, white, and black cur mix female dog later identified as "Gorda." Deputies described the dog as slightly underweight and severely infested with fleas, with fleas visibly coming out of her coat. Gorda was also heavily lactating.

In one of the makeshift enclosures, investigators found the decomposed remains of a blonde, medium-sized dog — referred to in the report as "Dog 1." The enclosure was round with a tarp for a roof. Food and water bowls were present but filled with sand, with no evidence they had been used in a significant period of time. The gate to the enclosure was tied shut with a rope, preventing any animal inside from escaping. Deputies noted that one of the dog's hind legs appeared to possibly be fractured, and it appeared the leg may have been caught under the side of the cage.

While driving around the property, deputies located a second dog — referred to as "Dog 2" — collapsed beneath a tractor connected to a trailer. The dog, a cream-colored male Anatolian shepherd with a black snout, was so severely emaciated that he initially appeared to be deceased. Dog 2 struggled to lift his head or move and showed signs of significant pain around his neck. No food or water was found in the area where he was lying.

Deputies transported both Gorda and Dog 2 to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. Dog 2 was so weak upon arrival that he had to be carried into the facility. He weighed 54 pounds. The average weight for a male Anatolian shepherd is approximately 120 pounds, with some weighing up to 150 pounds.

Both Gorda and Dog 2 tested positive for heartworm disease.

Puppies and a cat also rescued

That evening, investigators returned to the property and met with Arreaga, who showed them where Gorda's puppies were sheltering beneath the house. Arreaga said the puppies were about 4 weeks old and that he had been unable to handle them, the field report said.

Three puppies — referred to as Puppies 1 through 3 — were secured over the following day using a trap. All three were Anatolian shepherd/cur mix females and presented with severe flea infestations, open sores across their bodies, and lethargy. At the Humane Society, the flea infestations were so significant the puppies required multiple baths, detective said.

A brown domestic shorthair cat, described as underweight and possibly pregnant, was also surrendered by Arreaga. The cat gave birth the night of her arrival at the Humane Society — all four kittens were stillborn.

Veterinary findings

Humane Society's lead veterinarian determined that Dog 2's condition was consistent with severe medical neglect, starvation, and/or malnutrition, deputies said.

Medical findings for each animal included:



Gorda: Positive for heartworm disease and hookworms. Fractured teeth. Likely elbow dysplasia or bilateral degeneration, with possible evidence of a previously healed injury.



Puppy 1: Severe ringworm, flea bite dermatitis, fungal infection, and bacterial skin condition. Hookworms and severe flea infestation causing anemia. Evidence of mild medical neglect.



Puppy 2: Same conditions as above. Evidence of mild medical neglect.



Puppy 3: Same conditions as above. Evidence of mild medical neglect.



Cat: Underweight, anemic, heart murmur. Heavy flea infestation. Gave birth to four deceased kittens the night of arrival.



Dog 2: Heartworm disease. Confirmed anemia consistent with iron deficiency, malnutrition, blood loss, and other potential causes. Acute and chronic injuries including possible fracture, disc injury, and cervical abnormalities. Evidence of severe medical neglect.



Deceased dog, other animals on property

Deputies said they consulted with a doctor at the ASPCA's Veterinary Forensic Sciences Unit regarding the deceased dog found in the enclosure. He advised that, given the advanced state of decomposition visible in the photographs, a definitive cause of death was unlikely to be established. Any findings would likely be limited to evidence present on the skeletal remains, such as signs of blunt-force or sharp-force trauma. Based on that assessment, felony animal cruelty charges related to the deceased dog will not be pursued.

Martinez agreed to have the dogs spayed, neutered, and vaccinated for rabies and was given 15 days to bring them into compliance. Surrender options were discussed in the event he failed to do so.

Charges

Last week, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office approved a warrant for Arreaga on five counts of animal cruelty, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges are based on findings that Gorda, her three puppies, and Dog 2 were all deprived of adequate food, water, and nutritional care necessary to maintain their health and normal bodily functions.

Arreaga was arrested Tuesday and taken to Martin County Jail on $12,500 bond with bond conditions that he may not own or maintain any animals.

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