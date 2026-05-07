Jensen Beach man charged with animal cruelty after 5-month-old puppy tests positive for cocaine exposure

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) charged a Jensen Beach man with animal cruelty, after it was determined his puppy tested positive for cocaine exposure.

John Burt Sparhawk, 62, was arrested on a warrant, after witnesses reported seeing him hold his 5-month-old beagle-pug mix above his head on a leash, strangling it, and hearing the dog cry.

They claimed Sparhawk said the dog was having a seizure, before leaving the puppy behind and telling neighbors to take it to a hospital.

Sparhawk also claimed the puppy might have eaten something in the woods that caused the seizures.

A deputy transported the puppy to an emergency vet, where it was determined its seizures were due to cocaine exposure.

The puppy is now in the custody of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.