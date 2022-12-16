Watch Now
Former Martin County nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline

Catherine Dunton, 54, faces up to 10 years in prison
Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 16, 2022
MIAMI — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Martin County nurse accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at an outpatient surgery center where she worked.

Catherine Dunton, 54, is charged with tampering with medical-grade fentanyl.

According to the indictment, Dunton removed liquid fentanyl from vials, refilled them with saline and returned the tainted vials to their location for use during surgeries.

Federal prosecutors said Dunton was working as a nurse at a Martin County outpatient surgery center at the time but failed to specify the location.

If convicted, Dunton faces up to 10 years in prison.

