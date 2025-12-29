Fire damages north tower at Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa in Jensen Beach

Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to a fire at the Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa just after midnight Monday.

Officials say the fire started in an unoccupied room in the resort's north tower, likely due to an electrical short in a guest room refrigerator.

MCFR says the north tower sustained significant damage, but the blaze was mostly contained there.

Officials were on the scene for three to four hours after extinguishing the fire, and Martin County Sheriff's Office assisted in evacuating guests from the north tower to other parts of the resort or other hotels.

No injuries were reported.