Armed man detained for suspicious behavior at Stuart Christmas Parade, no charges filed

STUART, Fla. — A man was detained Friday night by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Stuart Police for suspicious behavior during the Stuart Christmas Parade.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man appeared to be following Congressman Brian Mast along the parade route while wearing a hat pulled low over his face and multiple layers of clothing.

“His behavior and appearance prompted an immediate response from both MCSO and Stuart Police, who moved in quickly and detained him before he could continue any further along the route,” MCSO said.

It was discovered that the man was carrying a firearm and wearing a rifle-rated bulletproof vest under his clothes. He was taken to the sheriff’s office and interviewed by Martin County deputies, Stuart Police and the FBI.

After reviewing the case, officials determined there was no basis to file charges.

"Large public events like the Christmas Parade are planned well in advance by the Sheriff’s Office and Stuart Police leadership," MCSO said. "These plans include multiple layers of security throughout the route—including the placement of street barriers, as well as uniformed deputies/officers, plain-clothes personnel, tactical teams, drone operations, and air support—to ensure families can enjoy holiday festivities without fear or interruption."

