98-year-old Treasure Coast woman holds world record as oldest competitive pool player

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Age is just a number for one woman in Martin County.

Maggie Kennedy, a 98-year-old woman from Jensen Beach, holds the world record as the oldest competitive pool player according to Guinness World Records.

WATCH BELOW: 'I think it's because I'm old, I think that surprises people,' Maggie Kennedy tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

98-year-old becomes world's oldest competitive pool player

"I fell in love with the game," Kennedy said. "I think it's because I'm old, I think that surprises people."

At pool halls on the Treasure Coast and around the country, Kennedy is a legend.

"That's what they say," Kennedy said with a smile.

Kennedy has held the title since 2021, when she was 94 years old competing in Las Vegas. Next Tuesday, she's making history again, flying to Las Vegas to compete in the BCA Nationals Pool League Tournament with her team: Sunday Funday.

"We'll be playing every day from Wednesday through Sunday, and then, of course, the slot machines will be right handy," Kennedy said. "That's fun."

But she's not traveling to Vegas without some style.

On Sunday night at Raxx Billiards in Stuart, the pool community on the Treasure Coast donated over $2,000 for her trip and a seat in first class.

"I'm still flabbergasted," Kennedy said. "I was just so touched by what they did."

Two of her sons, Louis and Greg Arsenault, are by her side, watching her get ready to compete.

"She is an inspiration," Greg Arsenault said.

"I'm just so proud of her," Louis Arsenault said. "It's great to see her doing something she loves to do, and she's pretty good at it."

How does she do it at her age? Maybe genetics.

"I come from good, hearty New England stock," Kennedy said.

Or it could be just being Maggie.

"I was taught to be nice and be happy," Kennedy said. "And here I am."