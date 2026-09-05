76-year-old man ejected after golf cart crashes into tractor in Martin County's Tropical Farms community

A 76-year-old man was injured after a golf cart crashed into a tractor in Martin County on Saturday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The crash happened along Tropical Way in the Tropical Farms community.

The 76-year-old was driving the golf cart when he struck the back of the tractor and was ejected.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver to the hospital.

Authorities have not released information about the extent of his injuries.

The sheriff's office advised people in the area to expect first responder activity.