Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Man dies in two-car crash near Sebastian

wptv-fhp-3.jpg
WPTV
wptv-fhp-3.jpg
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 12:38:58-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old Sebastian man died in a two-vehicle crash just east of the Sebastian city limits Friday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At 2:23 p.m., rescue personnel responded to the crash.

A 1967 blue Volkswagen Beetle driven by the man was stopped at a posted stop sign facing eastbound on 99th Street at US Highway 1, FHP said.

A 2022 white Lexus IS driven by a 47-year-old Vero Beach man was traveling southbound on US 1 in the inside lane approaching 99th Street.

The driver of Beetle failed to yield the right of way and attempted to make a left turn, across the southbound lanes to travel northbound on U.S.

The Beetle entered the path of the Lexus and a collision occurred.

The driver of the Beetle was pronounced deceased at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. The other driver has minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7