Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Indian River lagoon

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has launched a suspicious death investigation following the discovery of a body Sunday morning along the shoreline near 12900 Indian River Drive.

According to deputies, the remains of an adult male were located at around 9 a.m.

Early findings suggest the individual may be linked to an incident that occurred several days prior in South Brevard County, in which a suspect fled from Sebastian Police Department officers and jumped into the Indian River Lagoon to escape law enforcement.

At the time, a coordinated search effort involving the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office was conducted but failed to locate the individual.

Based on current weather patterns and investigative evidence, authorities believe the body may have drifted south through the lagoon before coming ashore in Indian River County.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

